New student high-rise opens at University of Auckland

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 13:08

A new state-of-the-art apartment complex for University of Auckland students officially opens on Symonds Street in Auckland City this week.

The first residents have already moved in to the purpose-built building, which responds to a need for more affordable, self-contained apartment style living close to campus.

Geared towards returning undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students and providing options for couples, the building contains 315 studio deluxe and 28 studio double deluxe apartments.

The University’s Associate Director Accommodation Micheal Rengers says providing quality housing for students is a priority.

"When students are in safe, secure, supported accommodation the better their academic results will be," Mr Rengers says. "The University is investing heavily in student accommodation as we know providing quality housing maximises a student’s ability to do well."

The building’s focus on self-contained living reflects a trend for more university students to seek rooms in a hall of residence rather than find a flat in a suburb after their first year.

"We are the only university committed to providing accommodation options for students beyond their first year. The options at 55 Symonds Street are ideal for students who are nearing the end of undergraduate studies or are at postgraduate level. The apartments are slightly larger than other studios on offer, have their own cooking and bathroom facilities, and are within eight minutes-walk to the centre of the City Campus."

In the last five years the University has doubled its accommodation capacity. A record 3000 students will be housed in University accommodation this year.

The Carlaw Park Student Village, which opened in early 2014, provided an extra 697 beds in a combination of two, three and four bedroom apartments. A new University hall is also due to rise in Grafton in 2019 adding 320 beds for school-leavers.

"These ongoing developments reflect our commitment to providing a range of affordable and convenient accommodation options to ensure our students have the best possible university experience," says Mr Rengers.

Features of 55 Symonds Street include options for single students or couples; a small kitchen and bathroom in every studio; WIFI; air-conditioning; flat screen TV; and modern indoor and outdoor communal areas. Some studios take in ocean views.

The cost of the fully-furnished studios range from NZ$338 to $360 per week including all utilities.

Notes to editors:

The official opening of 55 Symonds Street takes place on Thursday 23 February. Tours of the facility begin at 11am and a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 11.30am. The University of Auckland Vice-Chancellor Professor Stuart McCutcheon and John McCall MacBain of the McCall MacBain Foundation and representing Cedar Pacific, the building owner, will speak at the ceremony.

Cedar Pacific developed and owns the building and have provided a long-term lease to the University of Auckland for the benefit of the University’s students.