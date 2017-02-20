Name release for Awakino crash on Sunday 19 February, 2017

|
Police are now able to release the name of the man who died in a crash on State Highway 3, Awakino, on Sunday 19 February, 2017.
He was 56-year-old Abu Bakar Ramli of New Plymouth.
Police's thoughts are with the man's family while the Serious Crash Unit continue to investigate the incident.
