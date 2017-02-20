Bayer's Young Vit leadership week is underway

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 13:28

Every two years, the last two winners of the Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year competition embark on an amazing week meeting some of New Zealand’s top wine industry leaders as well as those from other industry sectors. It is a fantastic opportunity to learn from pioneers, CEO’s, Board members and this year also from a highly acclaimed conductor.

Caleb Dennis, Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year 2015 and Cameron Price the winner from 2016 begin their national tour in Martinborough on 20 February 2017 where they meet with some of the region’s early pioneers and senior viticulturists including Phyll and Clive Paton from Ata Rangi, Larry McEnna from Escarpment and Nick Hoskins from Vine Managers.

They then head to Wellington to meet with New Zealand Winegrowers’ External Relations Manager, Nicola Crennan, who liaises regularly with government, as well as meeting with Tim Ritchie, CEO of the Meat Board, one of New Zealand’s other key export industries.

The tour continues to Nelson then Auckland, again learning how to overcome challenges and reach goals by meeting with some of the industry’s legends, leaders and Board members. These include Herman Seifried, Judy Finn, Brent Marris, Michael Brajkovich MW, Chris Towns, Philip Gregan and Steve Green. In Auckland they will also sit in on a rehearsal of the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra and learn how conductor Giordano Bellincampi leads and brings together 70+ people to work for a truly harmonious result.

Finally they fly to Central Otago and spend a couple of days being inspired by some of the amazing people who have developed a now world famous wine region in a place where the conditions for viticulture are right on the edge. This will be a great lesson in determination and thinking big, as they meet Gareth King of Felton Road, Rudi Bauer of Quartz Reef and Robin Dicey of Ceres.