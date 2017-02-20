TOP policy on NCEA would be good for students and teachers

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 13:53

No NCEA exams until a student’s final year of school is an interesting policy to put on the education agenda, says PPTA president Jack Boyle.

"We’re over-assessing our young people and have been for a long time. Students deserve a quality education and that’s becoming harder and harder to achieve because teachers are spending too much time doing needless marking and assessing."

"PPTA is pleased to see The Opportunities Party taking this sensible and thoughtful approach to their education policy. We hope it will be discussed widely."