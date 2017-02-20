Walk around the country from Auckland this March

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 13:52

Registrations for the Auckland Walk Challenge are filling up fast. More than 2200 people have already registered including more than 700 teams.

The Auckland Walk Challenge aims to encourage Aucklanders to leave their car at home and use their feet for some of their shorter journeys.

Individuals and teams register online and compete against each other as they virtually walk around New Zealand from Cape Reinga to Bluff during the month of March.

"Two thirds of vehicle trips made in Auckland are less than three kilometres," says Kathryn King, Walking, Cycling and Safety Manager at Auckland Transport.

"If each of us walks rather than drives just one of those shorter trips each week we will see a big change in the number of cars on the road.

"Cities with higher levels of cycling and walking combined tend to have more active, healthier people.

"Walking is not only easy, free, and good for the environment, it’s a great way to get to know your local community - the place and the people," she says.

"We expect to see a big spike in steps when entrants log their walk on 8 March, which is this year’s Walk to Work Day."

The Auckland Walk Challenge entrants set walking goals, log daily walks, chart their progress online and compete against other individuals and teams for a range of prizes. Sign up now for the Auckland Walk Challenge at https://auckland.walkertracker.com.