Inspired student follows in teachers’ footsteps

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 13:53

Whangarei mum Sarah Sofala has fulfilled her high school ambition to become a teacher.

The 35-year-old was inspired by two teachers who supported her when she was a student at Bream Bay College.

"At high school I had two teachers who really inspired me, Miss Milne and Mrs Gardner," she says.

"Miss Milne pushed me to achieve and strive for achievements that I wouldn't have gone for without her pushing. Mrs Gardner trusted me and allowed me to take risks with my learning, I would come up with some crazy idea and she would get on board with me and help me to make it happen. She was my Home Economics teacher and she instilled in me a love to bake and cook.

"They seemed to see the real me and were always encouraging me, setting me goals and they were still part of my life when I finished school. Sadly they have both passed so they will never see that I have followed in their footsteps."

Sarah graduated with a Bachelor of Education (Teaching) Primary Specialisation after studying full-time for three years full time at the University of Auckland’s Tai Tokerau campus in Whangarei.

Being able to study locally meant Sarah was able to study and care for her three children, Tah’leah aged 13, Reef 10 and Israel six.

"Studying in Tai Tokerau was great. It meant less changes for my children, they went to school and Mummy went to school."

"Being on a smaller campus meant I got to know my peers really well and the tutors. Which meant if I did happen to miss class someone would be checking in with me and I needed that.

"All the lecturers and staff were great and really supportive. I wouldn't be here without all of the staff at Tai Tokerau. They have all moulded and shaped the teacher I am becoming," she said.

Sarah is particularly thankful to Lindsey Laing, Judy Taingahue and Jo Macdonald and the staff at Otaika Valley School who fully encouraged and supported her during her training.

She is now teaching a year 2 class at Whangarei Primary which she finds challenging but enjoyable.

"I just get something sorted and then something else gets thrown at me. At times, I feel like I am drowning but it is all good, with the help of my very supportive colleagues I’m learning to grow gills. Now I just need to learn not to be so hard on myself and remember I am still learning too.

"I love my class and school and I am so grateful for the opportunity that I have to shape these young people. Hopefully they will look back in later years and say ‘I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Whaea Sarah’."

Sarah also recommends teaching to others.

"If you love people and want to make a real difference in people’s lives then there is no better career than teaching."

She was supported at yesterday’s graduation by her three children, her parents and extended whanau and friends.