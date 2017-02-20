Civil Defence Port Hills update

|
- Fire assessment
Geotechnical assessments have been carried out this morning on the slopes above residential areas. While the slopes above these areas currently appear sound, this could change if we got heavy rain. Controller John Mackie says this assessment is a positive step towards reducing the risk associated with the fire, however there is still potential for a flare-up or for the fire to spread at this point in time. Infra-red imaging was also carried out this morning and results are being analysed. The results will be used to update the fire-risk models with this new information.
- Cordon access
Controller John Mackie says: "We don’t see any likelihood of controlled access to homes today. This will be reviewed again tomorrow."
