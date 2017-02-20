Police investigate Greymouth incident

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 14:21

Following information released on a reported sexual attack which occurred on the Westcoast Wilderness Trail in Greymouth last month, Police wishes to provide some reassurance to the public.

With an offender still outstanding, Police officers are continuing to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Since the incident on Monday 16 January, 2017, and the subsequent reporting of the incident, there have been no further concerning incidents in the area.

Police are not in a position to release a description of an offender at this time and, while the investigation is ongoing, have no further information to release.

The 14-year-old is receiving ongoing support.

As with any track in New Zealand, Police encourage members of the public to walk with a friend.

There is often little to no cell-phone coverage on these track and, should you find yourself in trouble in any way at all, being with a friend will keep you safer.

Police also reminds members of the public to keep a friend or family member informed of your whereabouts at all times.

If you’re going for a walk, tell someone your plans and let them know the time for when to raise the alarm if you haven’t returned.

- Detective Sergeant Kirsten Norton