Name release for fatal crash on Route 52, Pongaroa

Police are able to release the name of the man who died following a fatal crash on Route 52, Pongaroa, on Saturday 18 February, 2017.
He was 46-year-old David Jeffrey Thomas from Tauranga.
The Serious Crash Unit are investigating the cause while support is being providing to Thomas' family.
