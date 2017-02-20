Leading child abuse prevention advocate steps down

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 14:51

One of New Zealand’s leading child protection advocates, Anthea Simcock has announced that she will be stepping down from her role as Chief Executive of Child Matters, a child advocacy group.

Mrs Simcock established the Hamilton-based organisation in 1994 and helped develop it into a highly-respected child advocacy group.

After more than twenty years of fighting for the rights of vulnerable children in New Zealand, Mrs Simcock says it’s a perfect time for her to step aside and for someone else to lead the organisation into the new era that New Zealand is moving into which includes the establishment of the Ministry for Vulnerable Children later this year.

"We’ve got an amazing team at Child Matters who will continue to work to protect our children and to provide leadership advice to social services and child related organisations," she says.

With a background in education, child protection and therapy, coupled with her studies in business and PR, Mrs Simcock became the first CE of Child Matters.

"Child Matters was truly innovative from the beginning. There was no other organisation like it - no rule book to follow," she says. "It’s been challenging along the way, but we have made a difference.

"Through our programmes we’ve given more than 30,000 people the basic understanding of issues around child protection. I fully believe we’ve contributed to the groundswell of change in public opinion over the last 20 years," she says.

"However there’s still plenty to be done. As individuals and communities, we all have a critical role in keeping children safe and together we can genuinely make a difference. I know that Child Matters will continue to be an innovative and effective voice for children that will help lead the next phase in making that difference. "

Mrs Simcock was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2014 for services to children and current Child Matters General manager Jane Searle says, "Anthea’s work in this field has been tireless and has resulted in the organisation being respected for its leadership and knowledge on child protection matters."

Mrs Simcock will remain involved with Child Matters as a board member, and will continue to advocate for children in other roles. She is also looking forward to having a little more time to call her own.