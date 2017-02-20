Timely reminder to check emergency kits

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 15:24

Hamilton Civil Defence is reminding Hamiltonians to check their emergency kits to make sure they are prepared in the event of any emergency.

Hamilton City Council’s Civil Defence Controller Kelvin Powell says the recent river bank subsidence which affected the city’s water supply, and the possibility of unexpected outages during the repair work, is a timely reminder to be prepared.

"Although in the end it only affected a small number of properties, it’s important that every household is prepared for anything."

"You can never really know when an event will happen and your emergency kit will become essential for you and your family. An event could range from an earthquake, to loss of power in a storm, or, as we have seen, an unexpected water supply issue," says Mr Powell.

"The rule of thumb is to have at least three litres of water per person, per day for three days in your emergency kit, and additional water for washing and cooking."

Other items recommended for a home emergency kit include torches and batteries, radio, first aid kit, blankets, toilet paper, rubbish bags, non-perishable food and gas cooker.

For more information and to download a full emergency kit checklist, visit getthru.govt.nz