Police investigating Frimley Villa fire

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 15:35

Eastern District Police are investigating a suspicious fire in an iconic villa in Frimley, Hastings.

At around 2am this morning a villa on the corner of Nottingley Road and Lyndhurst Roads caught fire.

The property was in the process of being shifted from Hastings to Waiheke Island in Auckland.

The fire began on the rear porch and quickly spread throughout the villa, before it was spotted by a neighbour who quickly called Fire Service.

"We are currently treating the fire as suspicious and we would like to hear from anyone who was in the Frimley area around the time of the fire" says Detective Ross Alexander, Napier CIB.

"In recent months there have been a number of suspicious fires in the area, which Police are currently investigating".

If you have any information that could assist Police with their investigation, please contact Hastings Police on 06 831 0700. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.