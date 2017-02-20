Whangarei Police calling for information following serious assault

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 15:40

Whangarei Police are investigating the serious assault of a man in the carpark of the Kamo Hotel in the early hours of Monday 30 January.

Police believe the man was assaulted in the carpark at approximately 1.30am and then dropped off at Whangarei Hospital by some helpful members of the public who were in the area.

The victim of the assault has since been released from hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

Whangarei Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of the carpark at the time of the incident or from anyone who may have information relevant to the Police investigation.

Information can be shared with Whangarei CIB on 09 430 4500 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.