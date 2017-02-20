Check out underwater Porirua

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 15:42

Who would believe you could come face to face with a seahorse minutes from Porirua City Centre?

What’s more you can also see starfish, a plethora of small fish and crabs and maybe a butterfish or two.

While it might sound unlikely, you can give it a go from 9.30am onwards, this Saturday and next, at Whitireia Park in the Explore Whitireia Coast Snorkel Event (25 Feb and 4 March).

The event is being organised by Greater Wellington Regional Council to support Seaweek 2017 and show locals the wonderful underwater world on their back doorstep.

"There’s some cool stuff to see when you get underwater. A whole other city of critters and kelp on the edge of our city," says Sara Stuart-Currier, GWRC Biodiversity Adviser.

"It really makes you think about what we do and how it affects the sea. Anything that goes down a stormwater drain ends up in the sea."

Qualified snorkel guides will be at Onehunga Bay at Whitireia Park between 9.30am and 3pm to show you around underwater.

"We’ll provide the wetsuits, masks, snorkels and flippers, biscuits and a hot drink. You bring a towel and sunscreen. And think about car-pooling, because parking might be tight."

For more information about these and other Seaweek events around the Wellington regionhttp://seaweek.org.nz/events/wellington/