Serious crash on SH30 in Whakatane

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 16:35

Police and ambulance are in attendance at a serious crash on State Highway 30, near Angle Road, in Whakatane.

The collision between two vehicles happened just before 3.50pm.

One person was reported to be in a critical condition and another in a moderate condition.

The road is closed as the Serious Crash Unit attends and the scene is cleared.

Diversions are in place at McLean Road and Angle Road, and at Luxton Road and State Highway 30.