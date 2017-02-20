Serious crash closes SH 30 near Awakeri

|
[ login or create an account ]
The NZ Transport Agency is advising people to expect delays and take extra care on State Highway 30 near Awakeri after a serious crash closed the road.
The State Highway is closed between State Highway 2 and Luxton Road.
A detour is in place via local roads and this will add about five to ten minutes to a journey.
The Transport Agency says all road users should take extra care and expect some delays while an investigation is carried out.
Motorists can get real time information from:
- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)
- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic
For Waikato/Bay of Plenty updates
- www.facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP/
- www.twitter.com/NZTAWaiBoP
To see current travel times for the Bay of Plenty visit: http://www.drivelive.nz/BayofPlenty
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.