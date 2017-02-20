Serious crash closes SH 30 near Awakeri

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 16:33

The NZ Transport Agency is advising people to expect delays and take extra care on State Highway 30 near Awakeri after a serious crash closed the road.

The State Highway is closed between State Highway 2 and Luxton Road.

A detour is in place via local roads and this will add about five to ten minutes to a journey.

The Transport Agency says all road users should take extra care and expect some delays while an investigation is carried out.

Motorists can get real time information from:

- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

For Waikato/Bay of Plenty updates

- www.facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP/

- www.twitter.com/NZTAWaiBoP

To see current travel times for the Bay of Plenty visit: http://www.drivelive.nz/BayofPlenty