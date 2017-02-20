Hastings fire ban moves to 'restricted season'

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 17:00

The Total Fire Ban across Hastings district has been stepped back to a Restricted Fire Season from today (February 20); however full fire bans remain in place in Napier City, Central Hawke’s Bay and Wairoa districts.

Hastings District Council principal rural fire officer Trevor Mitchell said consistent rain across the district had "lawns, roadsides and gullies all greening up nicely".

The Restricted Fire Season means those living in urban areas of Hastings can use their pizza ovens, cultural cooking fires such as hangi, and braziers without requiring a permit. "But do please still be careful. If you have a fire make sure it is an area of your garden that has seen some rain and keep a hose very close by," Mr Mitchell said.

In those urban areas permits are still required for incinerators and other outdoor fires.

All fires in rural areas, including cooking fires, continue to require permits.

People who see unattended fires in rural areas are asked to ring 111. "While things are greening up, we are not out of danger. Great care is still needed," said Mr Mitchell.

Bay Forests Rural Fire District and the Department of Conservation have also revoked their Total Fire Bans and changed to a Restricted Fire Season.

For more information on fire restrictions, including how to apply for a permit, see: www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/fire-restrictions

For information on fire restriction details across the rest of the region see: www.wairoadc.govt.nz/wairoa/services/rural_fire_control/index.htm ; www.chbdc.govt.nz/services/rural-fire/rural-fire ; http://www.napier.govt.nz/services/environmental-health-and-safety/fire-safety/