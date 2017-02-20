Police continue investigation into fatal crash in Whakatane

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 18:20

The Police Serious Crash Unit will investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal two-vehicle crash in Whakatane.

The collision between two vehicles just before 3:50pm has resulted in the death of the driver of one of the vehicles.

The other driver has been taken to Whakatane Hospital.

Diversions remain in place at McLean Road and Angle Road, and at Luxton Road and State Highway 30.

If anyone who saw anything of note leading up to the crash has not yet spoken to Police, they are asked to contact their local Police station with any information.

The Police Serious Crash Unit's investigation into what happened is ongoing.