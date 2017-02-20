Heavy rain for Fiordland and Southern Westland

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 18:58

A front bringing a period of heavy rain is expected to move east onto Fiordland Tuesday afternoon and then southern Westland overnight Tuesday, before weakening and moving away to the northeast Wednesday morning.

This watch is for the possibility that rainfall accumulations will reach short term warning criteria, for example 80mm falling within

15 hours, in the following areas...

FIORDLAND: From Tuesday afternoon to the early hours of Wednesday morning.

WESTLAND SOUTH OF THE GLACIERS: From Tuesday night through to late Wednesday morning.

People in these areas are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts in case this WATCH is upgraded to a WARNING.