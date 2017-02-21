WeatherWatch launches hourly forecasts across 10 days

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 10:50

WeatherWatch.co.nz has become the first New Zealand based forecaster to offer 10 days of hourly forecasts for 1500 locations across New Zealand.

Our detailed forecasts for the six largest centres remain, but now you can open up hourly forecasts for today, tomorrow or any of the 10 day forecasts.

This will be exceptionally helpful to people who ask things like "Will the rain clear by 2pm for our kid's birthday party? or "What will the temperature be during the rugby game tonight", "When will those winds ease at the weekend?" etc.

New Zealand taxpayers already own both NIWA and MetService, neither provide this level of detail offering just 100 forecasts locations combined and only limited hourly information for some areas.

The upgrades to WeatherWatch.co.nz have no cost to the New Zealand taxpayer and the data used and displayed at WeatherWatch.co.nz is supported by Wunderground and IBM.

Hourly forecasts are now available in all our 1500 forecast locations.

This service is not yet available on our app, but we will be adding it in the near future.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz