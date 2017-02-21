Lower Hutt Police calling for information following serious assault

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 11:06

Lower Hutt Police are investigating the serious assault of a woman on the footpath outside the Taita shops on High Street at about 4am 20 February.

The offender is described as a very dark skinned male with short dreadlocks.

He is believed to have left the area on a push bike and was last seen riding towards Silverstream.

The victim required medical attention and is being provided support.

"I urge anyone who may have seen anything in the Taita shops area, or a male riding a bicycle to contact Police urgently".

"Anyone who was in the area of the shops at the time of the incident or anyone who may have information relevant to the Police investigation can they please contact

the Lower Hutt CIB on 04 560 2600 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."