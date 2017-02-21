State of Emergency extended in Chch and Selwyn

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 12:07

The State of Emergency covering Christchurch City and Selwyn District has been extended, Mayor Lianne Dalziel announced today.

Mayor Dalziel and Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton took advice from Rural Fire, Fire, Police and Civil Defence in making the decision.

Mayor Dalziel said that while the fire had been "contained" in technical terms and all resources would be available regardless of the state of emergency, there was still a potentially serious situation in the Port Hills.

"The fire is still being fought on the ground and in the air. The environment remains volatile inside the controlled area. The fire is not out and there are extensive hotspots to deal with. There is always the risk that further evacuations could be required."

Some residents are still unable to return to their homes and many people are still experiencing the effects of the fire, ranging from total loss of their homes to other property damage and personal trauma associated with this. Accordingly, agencies need to respond to their ongoing welfare needs.

Public access to a large area remains restricted.

"In short - this remains a serious situation that requires a significant and coordinated multi-agency response," the Mayor said. "While the State of Emergency terminates tomorrow evening, we are mindful of the significance of 22 February to the Canterbury community and as a result we agreed it was appropriate to consider the status of the State of Emergency today."

The extension automatically lasts for seven days, but can be terminated earlier.

The Joint Committee will meet on Friday to consider the transition to recovery. That will be an appropriate time to reconsider the need for the State of Emergency to remain in place.