Police investigating suspicious New Plymouth fire

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 11:46

Police are seeking the person responsible for a suspicious fire that caused major damage to the Stonebaths premises on Ariki Street, New Plymouth on Friday 17 February.

If you were in the Ariki Street area that night between approximately 8pm and 8.20pm, and believe you might have information which would assist the Police investigation, please contact Constable John Paterson of New Plymouth Police on 06 759 5500. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

On the same night, a rubbish bin was set on fire behind the old Bubble Waffle building, and Police would also like to hear from anyone who was in the Liardet Street area between approximately 7.20pm and 7.50pm.

Police would like to identify the person captured in the following CCTV footage. If you can help, please contact Police or Crimestoppers on the numbers above:

Video clip 1: https://youtu.be/S7r6oGur6VU

Video clip 2: https://youtu.be/wVD1ELuBi2Q