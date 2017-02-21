Police attend incident in Taieri Mouth

|
Police have been called to an incident in Taieri Mouth just after midday today where a male has cut the hand of another male with a machete.
The offender was arrested without incident.
No charges have been laid at this early stage and Police are still on the scene with ambulance.
