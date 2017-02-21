Civil Defence update on Port Hills fire

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 12:58

- Fire overview

Fire crews continued patrolling the fire scene last night, focusing on dampening down hotspots at Christchurch Adventure Park. Crew are also focusing on hotspots in the Early Valley Road, Hoon Hay Valley Road and Worsleys Spur area with a 40-50% reduction in fire activity from yesterday. Work to target hotspots will continue today across the entire fire ground.

Aerial drones may be trialled this evening by emergency services over the fire ground areas around the Worsleys Road area and other locations as needed. The drones will not be overhead inhabited properties (for safety reasons). The drones are being trialled to gather thermal and infrared hotspot imaging information.

A reminder to the public that the no fly zone introduced previously remains in place for the area bound by Princess Margaret Hospital, Sugarloaf, Teddington, and Tai Tapu until midday Friday 24 February.

Around 20 crews are continuing to work to install control lines using heavy machinery with support by helicopters.

Cordon locations continue to be reviewed based on updated fire risk information and ground assessments.

Work also continues to remove dangerous trees at risk of falling due to fire damage, to improve safety for access and operations.

There remains a risk that changing weather conditions could cause hot spots to flare up and fire to spread so residents who have been able to return to their properties should be prepared to evacuate immediately.

- Smoke

Cantabrians should be aware smoke may cover many parts of the region for the next 48-72 hours. Thickness of the smoke will depend on the number of hot spots within the fire-zone.

Smoke modelling indicates that on Wednesday wind conditions may direct smoke over much of the Christchurch CDB and Christchurch Airport in the evening and may remain over these locations on Wednesday night and Thursday. Fire suppression work may generate smoke and dust at times.

Canterbury DHB is reminding people to phone their GP team first if they experience any respiratory issues or concerns.

- State of Emergency extended

The State of Emergency covering Christchurch City and Selwyn District has been extended, Mayor Lianne Dalziel announced today. Mayor Dalziel and Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton took advice from Rural Fire, Fire, Police and Civil Defence in making the decision. Read the full announcement here

We held a media conference at midday which is available to view on the CDEM Facebook page. Watch it to get the latest on the situation from the experts.