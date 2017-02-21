Name release - Waimate Highway crash

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 13:11

Police can now release the name of the man who died in the crash on the Waimate Highway on Friday 17 February.

He was 20-year-old Robert James Meldrum of Ilam, Christchurch (known as James).

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing.

Police offer their sympathies to the friends and family of Mr Meldrum at this sad time.