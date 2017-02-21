Megan Annear and Guy Mansell are puppy appeal ambassadors

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 13:48

To continue the life-changing support provided by guide dogs, the Blind Foundation needs a generous helping hand and is calling for volunteers for the 2017 Red Puppy Appeal on March 24 and 25 to raise funds for the breeding and training of guide dogs. Radio presenters and YouTube vloggers, Megan Annear and Guy Mansell are both excited to be Red Puppy ambassadors after spending the day with six-week old puppies who will soon act as the eyes for those in our communities who are blind or have low vision.

"We are so proud to be ambassadors for the Blind Foundation 2017 Red Puppy Appeal. These puppies grow up to give so much more than just independence to someone who is blind. They also give companionship, freedom and confidence all of which are so important to those who are blind or have low vision"

Puppies need up to two years of thorough training and support from specialist trainers, and volunteer puppy walkers to teach them the ways of the busy world we live in. Guide dogs go on to eventually help Kiwis who are blind or have low vision carry out day-to-day tasks like going to and from work, the shops, using public transport and dining at their favourite restaurants.

Although there are many working guide dogs in New Zealand, the waiting list is around 12 months. The Blind Foundation’s Cherie McClintock says the wait time can be greatly reduced if more guide dogs are bred and trained, which is why the Red Puppy Appeal is so important - the more money raised, the more support these heroic animals can give.

"The costs for breeding and training a guide dog are fully funded by public donations and sponsorship," says McClintock.

"Guide dogs couldn’t do what they do without help and support from fellow New Zealanders."

To support the Blind Foundation, volunteer a couple of hours for Red Puppy Appeal on March 24-25. You can sign up today by visiting redpuppy.org.nz or phone 0800 PUPPIES.

Download more high res images here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/c8vrgwkuj2xmca4/AAC6shLuWV3tEteL0yyrAlXda?dl=0

Red Puppy Appeal

- Red Puppy Appeal is on from March 24 - 25, 2017. To volunteer as a street appeal collector or make a donation, visit redpuppy.org.nz or call 0800 PUPPIES

- The breeding and training of guide dogs is only possible thanks to the generous support of the public so your support of the Red Puppy Appeal will help Kiwis who are blind or have low vision live a full and independent life.

Blind Foundation

- The Blind Foundation is New Zealand’s main provider of practical and emotional support for the thousands of Kiwis who are affected by blindness or sight loss, enabling them to face their future with confidence.

- Every day an average of three New Zealanders turn to the Blind Foundation for support with sight loss

- It provides practical support in living independently, help with technology, ways to continue reading, and advice on staying in or looking for work.