Civil Defence Port Hills fire update

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 13:54

Earlier today two cordons opened to residents only, allowing them to return home. The cordons are:

- Kennedys Bush Road

- Hoon Hay Valley Road

Residents are being given priority access to these areas. All non-residents (e.g. insurance representatives, electricians and/or trades people) need to obtain permits for access via Princess Margaret Hospital and arrange to meet residents there until further notice. Access by the general public is restricted at this time until further notice.