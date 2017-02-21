Search for Taupo woman at Waitahanui River

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 14:50

Police are searching for a missing 75-year-old Taupo woman who has not been seen since the early hours of this morning.

Barbara Thompson regularly fishes at the mouth of Waitahanui River, 5km from her home, first thing in the morning and usually returns home by 9am.

She has not returned home today.

Police were called at 11am, Tuesday 21 February, 2017, after Mrs Thompson‘s husband searched the area himself.

She is described as approximately 5ft 4" tall, of slim build and has short grey hair.

Photos of her are attached.

She left her home in her car at approximately 5:30am this morning and the car is still parked at the car park near Waitahanui River.

There have been no further signs of her.

The Harbourmaster and the Coastguard have been searching the water today, while Police and a number of locals have been searching nearby tracks.

If anyone has seen Mrs Thompson today, they are urged to call Police immediately.