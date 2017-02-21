Police name victim of fatal crash yesterday at Awakeri

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 14:56

Police are now able to release the name of the deceased involved in a fatal crash on SH 30, Awakeri on 20 February 2016.

He was Harry Titoko, aged 60 years, of Tawera in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Sergeant Ray Wylie of the Eastern Bay of Plenty Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash and urge them to contact their nearest police station.

Enquires into the cause of the crash are continuing.