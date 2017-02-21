Kapiti-Mana Police looking for Jaruse Paul

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 15:06

Kapiti-Mana Police are looking for 35-year-old Jaruse Paul.

Paul has a warrant to arrest for failing to appear in Court and is also the subject of a parole recall warrant.

While Paul is from the Porirua area, it is believed that he may be anywhere in the North Island.

Paul is of medium build and about 176cm in height.

The public is advised not to approach Paul and to call 111 immediately if they see him.

Non-urgent information can be given to Kapiti-Mana Police by contacting Senior Sergeant James McKay on 04 439 0895.

Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.