Waitakere Police and community working together for safer communities

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 15:17

Waitakere Police have had a successful couple of days thanks to great work from frontline staff and members of the public.

In the early hours of this morning (21 February 2017) officers attended an aggravated robbery at a petrol station on Don Buck Road, Massey.

A man allegedly threatened the sole shop attendant with a weapon, demanding cash and cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

From CCTV footage officers were able to quickly identify the offender as a 15-year-old youth. The young person was immediately apprehended by Police and is appearing in the Waitakere Youth Court.

And a call from the public to the Crimestoppers Information Line resulted in the successful execution by Waitakere Police of four warrants at West Auckland addresses.

A Police search of those addresses established a sophisticated, large scale commercial cannabis operation.

Over $100,000 cash and 160 mature cannabis plants - a number of which had been harvested and ready for sale, were seized.

Police believe by seizing the cannabis they have prevented estimated street sales of approximately $3 million.

Two West Auckland men have been charged with cultivating cannabis and appeared in the Waitakere District Court today.

"Information provided via the Crimestoppers information line is very valuable to police and in this case has led to the significant disruption of cannabis supply in West Auckland.

Preventing this type of criminal activity is a real win for Police and the community and we would like to thank the public for their assistance." says Detective Sergeant Kelly Farrant.