Police name woman killed in Spring Creek

Police can now release the name of the woman who died in a crash on State Highway 1 near Spring Creek on Sunday 19 February.
She was 16-year-old Lara Jayne Glover of Blenheim.
Police’s thoughts are with Ms Glover’s friends and family at this difficult time.
