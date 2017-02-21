Entries open for Trustpower Waitaki District Community Awards

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 15:45

The search is on to unearth Waitaki’s hardworking voluntary groups with entries now open for the Trustpower Waitaki District Community Awards.

The Awards, which are run in partnership with the Waitaki District Council, are open to all voluntary groups and organisations working to make Waitaki a better place to live.

Since the Trustpower Waitaki District Community Awards began in 2012 more than $26,000 has been given away to deserving voluntary groups and organisations. This year more than $5000 is up for grabs.

Anyone can enter a voluntary group or organisation into the Trustpower Waitaki District Community Awards - voluntary groups and organisations can even enter themselves.

Last year over 70 entries were received for the Trustpower Waitaki District Community Awards. Trustpower Community Relations Representative Emily Beaton believes there are still many more voluntary groups out there who deserve recognition.

"Waitaki is a resourceful part of the country with a great sense of community. Through the Trustpower Waitaki District Community Awards every year, more groups surface that are doing amazing things for the benefit of the entire community.

Many activities, events, projects, programmes, sports, and services are provided thanks to the region’s hard working volunteers. But often they are not recognised for the invaluable work they do.

Now you have the chance to say ‘thank you’ to these volunteers who work hard to improve the community - just by filling out an entry form. It takes just a few minutes of your time to enter a voluntary group but it will make a real difference to the volunteers you are recognising," says Miss Beaton.

Entry Forms for the Trustpower Community Awards are available from the Council offices or service centres or can be completed online at www.Trustpower.co.nz/communityawards. Entry Forms can also be received by calling Emily Beaton on 0800 87 11 11 extension 4310.

The awards cover five categories; Heritage and Environment, Health and Wellbeing, Arts and Culture, Sport and Leisure, and Educational and Child/Youth Development. Category winners receive $500, runners-up receive $250 and the Supreme Winner will take home $1,500 and an all-expenses paid trip to the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards. Last year’s Trustpower Waitaki District Community Awards Supreme Winner was Duntroon School - Home and School volunteers.

Entries for the Trustpower Waitaki District Community Awards close at 5pm on Friday 21 April.