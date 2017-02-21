Testing of Waimarama water supply comes back clear

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 15:57

Test results of the Waimarama water supply received today have come back clear.

Work around inspections of the sites is nearing completion, as is the analysis of the operating information. This work is required to inform the processes required to enable to the removal the boil water status.

The Boil Water Notice remains in place until the investigations and discussions with health officials regarding the steps required to remove this are completed. We will continue to update the community regarding any changes.