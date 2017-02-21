Testing of Waimarama water supply comes back clear

|
[ login or create an account ]
Test results of the Waimarama water supply received today have come back clear.
Work around inspections of the sites is nearing completion, as is the analysis of the operating information. This work is required to inform the processes required to enable to the removal the boil water status.
The Boil Water Notice remains in place until the investigations and discussions with health officials regarding the steps required to remove this are completed. We will continue to update the community regarding any changes.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.