Burst of heavy rain for Fiordland and southern Westland

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 20:24

A front preceded by a burst of heavy rain is expected to move east onto Fiordland this evening and southern Westland overnight tonight, before weakening and moving away to the northeast Wednesday morning.

This watch is for the possibility that rainfall accumulations will reach short term warning criteria, for example 80mm falling within 15 hours, in the following areas:

FIORDLAND: From this evening to early Wednesday morning.

WESTLAND SOUTH OF THE GLACIERS: From tonight through to late Wednesday morning.

People in these areas are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts in case this watch is upgraded to a warning.