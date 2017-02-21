Civil Defence Update Tuesday 21 February - 7:30pm

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 19:29

NOTE: Unless necessary, there will be no further updates until 8am tomorrow (Wednesday)

Worsleys Road cordon to open

Based on the latest fire assessment information, Civil Defence Controller Gary Foster is pleased to confirm that the Worsleys Road cordon will be lifted tomorrow (Wednesday) up to 353 Worsleys Road, where Worsleys Track begins. The cordon will open for residents only from 9am, allowing them to return home.

There remains a small number of properties located on Dyers Pass and Summit roads that are cordoned off due to ongoing fire risk and other safety concerns.

Worsleys Road residents will be checked into the cordon by police and must present a photo ID, such as a driver’s licence or passport.

Registration for non-residents (e.g. insurance representatives, electricians and/or tradespeople) wishing to access the Worsleys Road cordon is open until 6.30pm in the Princess Margaret Hospital car park, in Cashmere. Worsleys Road residents are required to meet these visitors there. Access by the general public is restricted at this time until further notice.