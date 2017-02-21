Diver's safety sausage located

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 19:06

Police have received a report of an orange deflated diver’s safety sausage (marker buoy) being located off Wellington’s south coast.

The sighting was made after 3pm today, and the location given was just off the Karori Lighthouse.

Authorities do not have any reports of missing divers.

Police are alerting local dive shops and have informed boaties via Marine Radio.

If anyone knows of anyone missing, or has lost their safety sausage, we ask that they contact the Wellington Police Unit on 04 381 2000.