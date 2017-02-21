Fires reinforce the need to be prepared for Civil Defence events

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 16:41

The fires which occurred in the Hastings District last week have served as a timely reminder that it is vital to be prepared for such events. After several days of significant rain, the Total Fire Ban has been stepped back, with a Restricted Fire Season now in place in the Hastings District, however it is vital that residents remain vigilant as there is still a fire risk in hstings District.

Civil Defence and Hastings District Council staff are visiting residents in the areas most affected by last week’s fires, particularly the Waimarama Rd area, to provide infomation and check on their welfare following the fires.

These staff will also be reminding residents of the importance of ensuring they are prepared for civic defense emergencies. " Last weeks fire’s were frightening for a number of residents in the areas affected and we are prioritising checking residents are recovering and also taking the opportunity to reitterate to these residents and the whole community what to do in an emergency and that preparedness is vital ," says Hastings District Council local emergency controller.