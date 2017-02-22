Civil Defence Port Hills update

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 08:05

Worsleys Road cordon to be lifted at 9am

At 9am today, the Worsleys Road cordon will be lifted up to 353 Worsleys Road, where Worsleys Track begins. The cordon will open for residents only, allowing them to return home.

There remains a small number of properties located on Dyers Pass and Summit roads that are cordoned off due to ongoing fire risk and other safety concerns. Civil Defence Welfare staff will be contacting these residents directly.

Worsleys Road residents will be checked into the cordon by police and must present a photo ID, such as a driver’s licence or passport.

Registration for non-residents (e.g. insurance representatives, electricians and/or trades people) wishing to access the Worsleys Road cordon is open from 7.30am to 6.30pm each day, until further notice, in the Princess Margaret Hospital car park, Cashmere. All cordoned residents, including Worsleys Road residents, are required to meet these visitors there. Access to cordoned areas by the general public is restricted at this time until further notice.

Fire damage to trees

Residents whose properties were directly affected by the fire should engage a qualified arborist to check all mature trees. The Council’s arborists have been checking trees on roadsides and many are being felled because of fire damage.