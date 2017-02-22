Global arts and science unite in sponsorship of Lisa Reihana exhibition

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 08:42

The world’s most eminent scientific academy is supporting New Zealand’s presentation by Lisa Reihana at the Biennale Arte 2017 in Venice.

The Royal Society UK - which played a vital role in Aotearoa New Zealand’s early history - is sponsoring Lisa Reihana: Emissaries in a partnership that echoes support for explorations made nearly 250 years ago.

Founded in 1660, the Royal Society is the UK’s national academy of science. It backed the world-changing Pacific voyages of English navigator Captain James Cook, including the first voyage of the Endeavour with Joseph Banks - the ambitious global scientist who subsequently presided over the Royal Society for 42 years.

"The connection between the Royal Society and Aotearoa New Zealand is longstanding and profound," says New Zealand at Venice Commissioner, Alastair Carruthers CNZM.

"From the moment it sponsored the measurement of the Transit of Venus and the subsequent mapping of our country, with astonishing accuracy, the Royal Society has been connected to New Zealand, Venus, Polynesia, the Pacific Ocean and our tangata whenua, MÄori."

Now, the Royal Society has given artist Lisa Reihana access to some of the most precious artefacts in its collections - including observational instruments Cook used during his ultimately fateful expeditions into the Pacific.

The image, winding and ticking of Cook’s much-travelled John Shelton clock, used on his second and third voyages, has been subtly integrated into the scenes and soundscape of in Pursuit of Venus [infected] (2015-17), the cinematic centrepiece of Reihana’s exhibition.

Dr Julie Maxton, Executive Director of the Royal Society, says, "The Royal Society has one of the most important scientific heritage collections in the world, which is used to engage the public in the past, present and future of science.

"The Society is delighted to be supporting this project - science and the arts represent some of the greatest triumphs of human achievement - and it is a wonderful first for the Society to have some of its precious artefacts used by an artist to create work for one of the world’s most important international exhibitions. This project provides a fascinating insight into what happens when historic objects are taken out of their usual context and reinterpreted in fresh and exciting ways for new audiences."

Chairman of the Arts Council of New Zealand Dr Dick Grant says, "We are very thankful to the Royal Society for their generous contribution towards New Zealand’s participation at the Biennale Arte 2017."

"Working in partnership with an international institution of this calibre which has deep links to New Zealand’s history, has been invaluable."

The exhibition, Lisa Reihana: Emissaries, conceived as a meditation on ideas generated by cartographic endeavours and scientific exploration, unravels Enlightenment ideals and philosophy, the colonial impulse, and the distant gaze of power. Reihana’s presentation will showcase New Zealand contemporary art at the 57th International Art Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia, the premier international arts and culture event since 1895. The New Zealand pavilion will be housed in the Tese dell'Isolotto, one of the oldest buildings in the Arsenale, among many permanent national pavilions. It will include Reihana’s panoramic video in Pursuit of Venus [infected] (2015-17), expanded and augmented with a series of new photographic works. The biennale opens in May 2017.