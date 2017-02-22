Dunedin Police investigating serious assaults

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 09:16

Dunedin Police are currently investigating four separate assaults in the North Dunedin area last weekend.

The assaults occurred early in the morning on Sunday 19 February 2017. Two took place on Hyde Street, one on Dundas Street and the other on Castle Street.

Two of the victims were taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

One of the men suffered a broken nose and a laceration after being hit in the head with a bottle and the other was treated for a broken jaw after a king hit.

At this stage the offenders aren’t believed to be students.

It is too early to tell if all four assaults are connected, however Police currently believe the two in Hyde Street were carried out by the same offenders.

If you have any information that could help Police with their investigation into the assaults, please contact Dunedin Police on (03) 471 4800.

Alternatively, information can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111.