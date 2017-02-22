Far North wins a brand new rescue boat from BP

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 09:49

Far North Surf Rescue will soon have a brand new $25,000 Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) thanks to BP.

Understanding how difficult it is for Surf Life Saving Clubs to fundraise for a new IRB, BP asked clubs to share their story of how a brand new one would benefit the club and their community.

Four finalists were chosen by a judging panel, one from each region; Far North, Tairua, Wanganui and Kotuku Beach.

BP staff from around the county then voted and Far North Surf Rescue was announced as the winner.

BP Managing Director Matt Elliott says he is proud to be part of an enduring partnership that spans almost five decades.

"While we support Surf Life Saving New Zealand across a number of essential activities, we continue to donate BP IRBs because we know how vital they are to everyday operations," he says.

"We're delighted to be able to hand over a brand new IRB to such a deserving club again this year - the Far North story really captured the hearts of our teams across the country."

Far North Surf Rescue Chairman Dave Ross says the club is thrilled to have won a brand new IRB and it will make a huge difference to their operations.

"It enhances the capability of our operations and will better enhance the service we provide to our community, and the wider community too," he says.

Mr Ross says they utilise their IRBs throughout the year, especially when responding to incidents at 90 Mile Beach and callouts for fishermen stuck on rocks.

"We also rely on IRBs to help support other agencies as well," he says.

The IRB will be delivered to Far North Surf Rescue in the coming weeks, complete with an engine, trailer, fuel bladder, two personal floatation devices and $100 worth of fuel.

Additional Information:

- Every summer, around 4,000 volunteer lifeguards across 74 clubs nationwide give over 200,000 hours of their time patrolling our beaches and helping to keep New Zealand beach-goers safe.

- Out of the 1,500 lives saved on NZ beaches last summer, roughly 60% of those rescues involved the use of a BP IRB.

- BP and Surf Life Saving New Zealand have worked together over many years to build one of the most advanced rescue fleets in the world.