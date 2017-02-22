New lighting brings a touch of colour to Stratford's Broadway

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 09:58

The recent installation of LED lighting under the prominent trees framing the southern entrance to town uses coloured gels which can be changed to suit events or campaigns being run at the time.

Residents and visitors alike can expect a show of red, white and blue in the lead up to Friday, February 24 when Americarna comes to town.

Director Community Services, Kate Whareaitu says this was one of a number of projects identified as part of the Stratford 2035 - Future of Broadway project.

"The new lighting was a win win solution, replacing the old lighting and also saving costs in power. The coloured gels are an added bonus, giving us flexibility in decorating Broadway for events and campaigns," says Kate.

The project was funded by the Taranaki Electricity Trust.

Anyone interested in suggesting a colour or campaign which they would like to see the town supporting should email: community@stratford.govt.nz