Concerning dry weather trend for Canterbury next 10 days

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 10:38

Canterbury's dry conditions will get drier before they get wetter, that's WeatherWatch.co.nz's outlook as latest modelling indicates a stream of high pressure crossing New Zealand from Australia.

The long range week and half (10 day) forecast shows just two days with some chance of precipitation - Thursday with a risk of isolated drizzle and this Sunday with showers (or patchy rain). The chance of drizzle on Thursday is less than 20% while Sunday sees a 60 or 70% chance of showers (or a period of patchy rain) coming in on a southerly change.

The daytime highs on Saturday in Canterbury will be around the mid 20s but on Sunday tumbles to the low teens as the weak southerly moves in (brief too - back to warm by Monday and mid to late 20s next week).

Another high then rolls in for next week for the end of February and first few days of March and then we may see a hot, dry, nor'wester kicking in during the first week of March.

GFS data out of the US Government indicates a drier than usual pattern at the moment for Canterbury - the red to pink shading in the map below for Canterbury indicates forecast rainfall between now and March 1st (next 7 days) will likely be 50% to just 10% of normal precipitation. In other words - drier than average.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz