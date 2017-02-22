More Kiwi kids set to fly thanks to Airpoints for Schools

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 10:38

Kiwi kids from 10 schools from the Far North to Invercargill are set to enjoy some unique travel and learning experiences with their schools selected for Air New Zealand’s 2017 Airpoints for Schools programme.

The programme allows Air New Zealand Airpoints members to donate Airpoints Dollars to selected schools to redeem on flights which support environmental, educational or cultural projects.

The airline received around 70 entries from schools across New Zealand this year, with those chosen coming from the Far North, Auckland, Tauranga, Te Puke, Paeroa, Gisborne, the West Coast, North Otago and Invercargill.

From today, each school is eligible to receive donations up to the total value of 10,000 Airpoints Dollars for their chosen travel to take place from May 2017.

The successful schools and details of the travel plans are:

- Kaniere School, West Coast - to assist with students’ travel to Christchurch to visit an Enviro School in the Heathcote Valley.

- Maheno School, North Otago - to go towards taking all 53 of the school’s students to Wellington to see the Maheno display at Te Papa’s Gallipoli exhibition.

- Otamarakau School, Te Puke - to take a group of Year 7 and 8 students to Queenstown to attend a leadership camp.

- Paeroa Central School/Te Kura Tuatahi o Paeroa, Paeroa - to help students travel to Wellington to explore digital career opportunities at Weta Workshop and Capital E.

- Riverton Primary School, Invercargill - to assist students from the rural school in an exchange to Melbourne.

- Rosehill School, Auckland - to assist 12 students and five staff to attend the Special Olympics National Summer Games in Wellington.

- Tauranga Girls’ College, Tauranga - to take students to attend the International Youth Silent Film Festival Award Week in Portland, Oregon where their film will screen after placing second in the New Zealand competition.

- Te Kura Kaupapa Maori a Rohe o Mangere, Auckland - to support travel to Gisborne for students to take part in the National Primary Schools Kapa Haka Competition.

- Waiharara School, Far North - to help students to travel by plane for the first time to experience the South Island and its natural environment.

- Whangara School, Gisborne - to support students to travel to Christchurch, Hokitika and Kaikoura to learn about iwi connections, sustaining natural resources and the impact of earthquakes.

Air New Zealand General Manager Loyalty Products Mark Street says the airline is pleased to support another 10 schools in 2017 with their travel ambitions after a highly successful first year of the Airpoints for Schools programme in 2016.

"The Airpoints for Schools programme is linked to our sustainability framework, part of which focuses on inspiring and providing opportunities for young people along with giving back to the communities we fly to. It enables Kiwi kids to have new travel experiences and broaden their knowledge.

"We look forward to supporting this year’s schools reach their travel goals after seeing more than 70,000 Airpoints Dollars donated by Airpoints members in 2016 allowing participating schools to travel throughout the country as well as the Pacific Islands, Singapore and Europe."

Air New Zealand Airpoints members are now able to donate Airpoints Dollars to the school of their choice through the Airpoints Store (airpointsstore.co.nz)-.