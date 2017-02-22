Truck crashes into house

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 10:16

Police and emergency services are in attendance at an incident on Maungaraki Road in Lower Hutt this morning.

At approximately 9:26am a rubbish truck crashed into a house down a long driveway.

The two occupants of the truck are not injured however Ambulance staff are attending as a precaution.

The only person in the house at the time of the crash is also uninjured.

The Police Commercial Vehicle Investigation Unit has been notified and will be investigating.