Auckland Transport welcomes sentencing

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 10:13

In 2013, Auckland Transport began an investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption within the road corridor maintenance area and subsequently handed the matter over to the Serious Fraud Office.

Below is a statement from AT’s chief infrastructure officer, Greg Edmonds:

Auckland Transport welcomes today’s sentences handed down in a corruption and bribery case against a former Rodney District Council and Auckland Transport manager, Murray Noone and Stephen Borlase, a director of a private company, Projenz.

The case was brought to court by the Serious Fraud Office.

Concerns were first raised in 2013 following an internal review of systems and processes by Auckland Transport. As a result, Mr Noone and another staff member were dismissed from their roles and the matter handed over to the SFO.

Mr Edmonds noted Justice Fitzgerald’s comments that the actions of Noone and Borlase were in no way a reflection on Auckland Transport generally, or other staff.

"At the heart of this issue is a serious breach of trust by two individuals whose actions are in no way an indication of any sort of systemic failure." He adds that much of the offending occurred before AT was established (in 2010) and it was robust internal processes and procedures at Auckland Transport which brought the allegations to light.

Mr Edmonds also acknowledged the exhaustive and "very thorough" work of the SFO in bringing the matter to court.