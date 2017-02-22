Last chance to enter Ashburton's community heroes into local awards

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 10:49

Locals have just a few more days to ensure their favourite voluntary groups are part of Ashburton District’s biggest celebration for volunteers. Entries for the Trustpower Ashburton District Community Awards close at 5pm on Friday 10 March. There’s more than $5,000 up for grabs on the night, as well as a spot at the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards.

The Trustpower Ashburton District Community Awards, run in partnership with the Ashburton District Council, recognise and reward voluntary groups and organisations for the outstanding contribution they make to their community.

More than $82,000 has been awarded to voluntary groups since the Trustpower Ashburton District Community Awards began in 2001.

While nominations have been steady since entries opened in January, Trustpower Community Relations Representative Abbie Siely believes there are many more groups who deserve a nod from their community for the services, activities, support and events they have provided over the past 12 months.

"Volunteers dedicate thousands of hours to the community. We must remember that volunteers fundraise, they build and preserve things and they host events. They coordinate health support groups. They teach new skills and sports. Some will even save your life and property if they need to.

These Awards recognise the hard work these volunteers put in, and shine a spotlight on their efforts for the whole community to see.

Each year we take a fresh look at how groups have contributed to their community over the past 12 months - but first we need your help to ensure each and every group that deserves recognition has been entered.

It only takes a few minutes to enter a voluntary group but it will make a real difference to the volunteers you are recognising," says Miss Siely.

Anyone can enter a group or organisation in the Trustpower Ashburton District Community Awards - voluntary groups and organisations can even enter themselves. But act now because entries close on Friday 10 March 2017.

The Awards cover five categories; Heritage and Environment, Health and Wellbeing, Arts and Culture, Sport and Leisure, and Educational and Child/Youth Development. The category winners receive $500 and runners up take home $250. The Supreme Winner receives $1,500 and an all-expenses paid trip to the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards. Last year’s Supreme Winner was Community House Mid Canterbury.

Entry Forms are available from the Council offices or service centres, they can be completed online at www.trustpower.co.nz/communityawards, or you can call Community Relations on 0800 87 11 11.

The 2017 Trustpower Ashburton District Community Awards will be presented at a function at Hotel Ashburton on Monday 8 May.