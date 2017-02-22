NZ-Korea collaboration to promote joint research

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 11:59

Science and technology research in New Zealand and Korea will receive a boost under a major new collaboration between the University of Auckland and Korea’s largest Government research organisation.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed today in Auckland by representatives of UniServices, the University’s commercial research, knowledge transfer and custom education company, and Korea’s National Research Council of Science and Technology (NST).

Under the agreement, the organisations will work together to develop and promote consulting and research activities in fields of mutual scientific interest in both countries, as well as supporting the commercialisation of research.

Further agreements will be developed under the framework of this MoU to progress specific research projects.

NST is the largest Government research organisation in Korea, comprising 25 government-funded science and technology research institutes, including a number of partners with whom UniServices is already working.

Auckland UniServices CEO Andy Shenk said: "After several years of active collaboration with South Korea’s top research institutes in Robotics, we are delighted to sign this MoU with the Government of Korea’s National Research Council of Science and Technology, Korea’s largest research and development organisation.

"We hope this landmark agreement will further our relationship across Science and Engineering, both academically and commercially."

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research), Professor Jim Metson said: "We welcome this agreement which will take University collaboration with Korean partners into a new phase, one which carries great promise for leading research in the future."